New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cam Jordan doesn't shy from getting vocal. He's one of the more talkative NFL players including hosting his own podcast. However, his social media post following the Saints' road loss sparked a flurry of reactions Sunday.

Jordan's team fell badly 26-8 to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts ignited a fierce pass rush and aggressive ground attack to wear down New Orleans. Jordan, though, posted a nine-word postgame response that triggered emotions.

“Nothing to be said. New territory to be in,” Jordan shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Many fans took to Jordan's mentions — with one calling him “washed” and encouraging retirement. Several others demanded a head coaching change. Jordan had fans throwing their online support, though. But some encouraged Jordan seek a trade so he can chase a long-awaited Super Bowl ring.

Regardless, Jordan's online message reads off as someone cryptically frustrated with the state of the Saints. New Orleans is sliding after a 2-0 start. Sunday's 18-point loss just handed the Saints their sixth straight loss. And at 2-6, Jordan could be due for a fourth straight season of missing the postseason with his team.

Is Cam Jordan still a valuable defensive contributor?

The longtime Saints defensive end is the face of the New Orleans defense. Certainly from 2011 to 2022.

He's an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with one All-Pro nod — all with the Saints. Jordan has started in 215 out of 216 games of action down in the Big Easy. The 6-foot-4, 287-pounder has produced six double-digit sack seasons including the 15.5 he snatched in 2019.

Yet at 35, is he showing signs of wear and tear?

The former California Golden Bears star has gone through seven games without a sack. New Orleans even created a sack party without Jordan getting Justin Herbert to the ground.

He watched Khalen Saunders, Ugo Amadi, plus Alontae Taylor and Chase Young collect sacks for N.O. Jordan wasn't on the field either for this fourth-quarter sack on third down. Nor was Jordan present along the front four on this Saunders sack.

Jordan is noticeably becoming more underused on the Saints defense. He's given way to much younger, quicker edge defenders. Still, he's on a Saints team that's toiling down the stretch. This six-game losing streak is officially the longest of his career — more than the five-game skid in 2022.

This Saints defense is surrendering the most average yards per game across the league. The '24 New Orleans defense has allowed 26 points or more in the last five games. Jordan is no longer considered the first option to ignite the pass rush or snuff out the run.

Perhaps his social media post signals mounting frustration. Or it could pass as the legendary Saints defender downplaying this stumble. His nine words were still enough to stir up several reactions from trade chatter to fans demanding the franchise make a head coaching change.