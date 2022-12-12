By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Cam Jordan and the New Orleans Saints felt the wrath of the NFL’s new rules when they were slapped with a massive $550,000 fine a couple of days ago. The reason? According to the league, Jordan and the team conspired to fake an injury in order to halt the momentum of the game. It was a contentious call that earned the ire of both fans and the players.

After he got that announcement, Cam Jordan took to Twitter to express his frustration about the fines. A couple of days later, and the Saints DE is still not over the penalty given to him. Jordan vehemently denied that he faked an injury in order to distract his opponents, per Mike Triplett.

“Saints DE Cameron Jordan on his integrity being questioned by the fines accusing him of faking an injury: “If this was a civil lawsuit, I’d countersue for triple the amount.” Jordan said he had proof in the form of a fat foot that ruined his bye week coming in for treatment.”

The Saints weren’t the only team fined by the NFL for this type of infraction. In that same day, the Cincinnati Bengals were also hit with a similar punishment due to Jessie Bates blatantly faking an injury. In the case of the Saints, though, there’s no clear evidence of Cam Jordan faking his injury.

Cam Jordan wouldn’t be the ironman of the Saints if he faked injuries like this. The star edge rushed barely missed a game until earlier this season, when he had to be ruled OUT. We will keep you updated on the NFL’s response to the Saints’ counter-arguments.