Cameron Jordan has seen it all over his 14-year tenure with the New Orleans Saints. But after the team's latest loss, all Jordan can do is apologize.

The Saints suffered a narrow 23-22 loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Like all fans in New Orleans, Jordan was reeling after the defeat.

“We just lost to the Panthers,” Jordan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I love y'all New Orleans truly had higher expectations and the best hopes for us, y'all deserve it.”

The Saints opened their season with two straight wins, including an impressive 44-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. However, it has all been downhill since, as Week 9's loss mark New Orleans' seventh in a row. They haven't scored more than 27 during the skid. Furthermore, the Saints have allowed 20+ every single game since the first two weeks.

New Orleans did have to contend with Spencer Rattler suddenly becoming the starting quarterback after Derek Carr's injury. However, Carr was back for their matchup against the Panthers, and the losing results stayed the same.

The Saints got on the board first with a pair of field goals. When the Panthers scored their first together, Carr and company didn't falter. Their back and forth battle went all the way until 12 minutes left to go in the fourth quarter. Carr found Foster Moreau for a 17-yard touchdown pass to go up 22-17. However, it wouldn't be enough, as Carolina's Chuba Hubbard ran for what was eventually the game-winning touchdown.

Carr finished his day completing 18-of-31 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Any hopes of New Orleans making the playoffs were washed down the drain with their Week 9 loss. Even if they won out, the Panthers would need help around the league to get in as a Wild Card. However, losing seven games doesn't paint the picture of a playoff team regardless.

Cameron Jordan thought the Saints had what it took to make a run in 2024. However, the only streak New Orleans was able to go on was a losing one. Jordan has certainly seen better days during his tenure.