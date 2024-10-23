The New Orleans Saints are preparing for a crucial clash against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to make his third consecutive start. Saints coach Dennis Allen confirmed the decision in light of Derek Carr's ongoing recovery from an oblique injury.

“Saints coach Dennis Allen said Spencer Rattler is the expected quarterback Sunday at the Chargers. Derek Carr has resumed throwing but isn’t likely to be back yet this week,” via Mike Triplett on X, formerly Twitter.

Carr has missed the last two games due to his injury and is reportedly making good progress. “He had a throwing session today, he’ll have another throwing session tomorrow, and see where we’re at,” Allen elaborated on Carr's status. Despite these positive developments, the team is not ready to rush their starting quarterback back onto the field.

Spencer Rattler to remain the starter in Derek Carr's absence

In the meantime, Rattler, who stepped in for Carr, has faced a challenging introduction to the NFL. The Saints have suffered two heavy defeats with Rattler at the helm, highlighting the challenges rookie quarterbacks face in the league. Allen, however, remains supportive of his young quarterback's efforts and development under fire.

“The plan would be to stay with Spencer, and I think Spencer has done some good things,” Allen commented.

He acknowledged the rookie's struggles with ball security but also pointed to positives, noting, “When you go back and watch the tape and he’s got protection, I thought he did a good job of throwing the football, I thought he created some things with his feet, he was accurate when he was outside the pocket. I see a lot of good things out of that player. We have to eliminate some of the negative plays.”

As the Saints prepare to take on the Chargers, the pressure is mounting to break a disheartening five-game losing streak. Whether it's Carr or Rattler who ultimately leads the team on Sunday, the Saints are desperate for a turnaround to salvage their season. The game against the Chargers presents a significant opportunity for Rattler to showcase his growth and for the team to regain some much-needed momentum.

Allen's confidence in Rattler suggests a belief in the rookie's ability to overcome the early setbacks and improve with each snap. As the Saints continue to navigate through their quarterback dilemma, the team's performance against the Chargers will be a critical indicator of their potential trajectory for the rest of the season. With Carr's return on the horizon, Rattler has another chance to prove he can compete at the highest level and perhaps secure a more significant role in the team's future plans.