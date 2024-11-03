The New Orleans Saints lost their seventh straight game on Sunday to the Carolina Panthers. They fell 23-22 after a fourth-quarter Bryce Young touchdown to seal the deal. This collapse has head coach Dennis Allen on the hot seat and quarterback Derek Carr struggled in his return from injury. Carr also made NFL history, becoming the first QB to lose to 31 different franchises, according to The Athletic.

There have been 32 franchises in the NFL since the Houston Texans were founded in 2002. Even with some long-time quarterbacks changing teams, like Payton Manning, Tom Brady, and Phillip Rivers, no one ever lost to 31 teams. Carr had played the Panthers five times before Sunday, three with the Saints and two with the Raiders.

The Raiders have not exactly taken off since dumping Carr on the Saints after 2022. They have used Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew to little success this season. Desmond Ridder made his season debut during Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Who is playing for them when they get to the Saints game is unknown. Whoever it is, it will be a winnable game for this Saints team.

This season has gone by the wayside for the Saints. Their fantastic start on offense feels like ages ago now and the playoffs are a far cry away. How can Carr salvage a season that once had high expectations?

Derek Carr must lead the Saints out of their losing streak

The Saints had the perfect matchup to power out of a losing streak. Bryce Young had only won two games as a starting quarterback since entering the league and was crushed by this New Orleans team in Week 1. Young looked more composed and confident than he did back in September on the game-winning drive. Carr and crew blew their opportunity to turn the season around.

Carr has been hurt for much of the losing streak and Spencer Rattler played in his absence. The rookie out of South Carolina was not good and did not lead the team to a single win. With their starter back against one of the worst defenses in the league, the Saints were unable to win a game.

Now, every game is a must-win for the Saints. They host the Falcons next Sunday in the first of two matchups with their biggest rival. Atlanta won a big home game against the Cowboys on Sunday and should be rolling in with momentum. The Browns, Rams, and Giants are all winnable games, but it must start with a win over the Falcons.