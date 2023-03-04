The New Orleans Saints’ have made some key cap space moves amid their pursuit of free agent quarterback Derek Carr. On Saturday, the Saints restructured the contracts of linebacker Demario Davis and tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, freeing up $12.724 million in cap space, per Field Yates of ESPN.

The Saints have been steadily chipping away at their undesirable cap space situation this offseason, as they had also restructured defensive back Tyrann Mathieu’s contract earlier this offseason.

Nick Underhill of NewOrelans.Football reports that the Saints still have $18 million to go before they are “compliant” with the cap.

Even still, it’s clear that New Orleans brass has something in the works.

And it’s becoming increasingly clear that that ‘something’ is Derek Carr.

The Saints are reportedly “ready” to sign Carr, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Carr, however, had planned on taking his time with his free agency decision, expressing a desire to meet with as many teams as possible.

Still, it has to feel good for Carr to see a team moving heaven and earth in regard to their cap space situation while simultaneously making it clear that they have interest in the veteran quarterback.

Carr reportedly desires a $35 million per year contract, as reported by Dianna Russini of ESPN.

And the Saints seem pretty intent to give it to him.

New Orleans went 7-10 while relying on subpar quarterback play from the likes of Andy Dalton, who filled in for the injured Jameis Winston.

Carr would be a significant upgrade for the Saints.

They know it too.