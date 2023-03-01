At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, it isn’t just a place to take a look at future draft picks. It’s also where free agents can meet with teams that are interested in their services. Such is the life for free agent quarterback Derek Carr.

Coming into the combine, Carr was scheduled to meet with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets. Details are now emerging from the meeting Derek Carr had with the Saints Tuesday. Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate provided details:

“The Saints met with Derek Carr at their hotel in Indy yesterday. Still a lot that needs to sort out, but it sounds like New Orleans likes where it’s at with Carr at the moment.”

Given these are negotiations we’re talking about, it seems logical to think the Saints, Panthers, or Jets would say the meeting with a free agent went well. Maybe the meeting with Carr did actually go well, but if it didn’t, the team probably wouldn’t let it be known. It’s all about keeping leverage and pressure on the opponent.

As for Carr, he is looking for a new team after getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders, the team that drafted him in 2014. Last season with the Raiders, Carr threw for 3,522 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was benched for the team’s final two games before being released.

Now, it’s time to turn the page, and there isn’t a lack for suitors. If Carr joins the Saints, he’ll be called upon to jolt an offense that was average at best. New Orleans ranked 22nd in points and 18th in yards per game with QBs Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston leading the way.

Getting Carr would seemingly be an upgrade, and according to Johnson’s tweet, the Saints like their chances.