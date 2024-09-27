New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave suffered an injury on Friday, per Nick Underhill. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury.

“Saints WR Chris Olave is considered, in the words of a source, ‘day to day' with the hamstring injury he suffered in today’s practice,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Schefter later reported that Olave, along with Saints running back Alvin Kamara who is dealing with a hip and ribs injury, is listed as questionable.

Olave had high expectations heading into the 2024 season. Overall, the team has started strong, holding a 2-1 record heading into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, the Saints are dealing with injury concerns heading into the contest.

It goes without saying, but the Saints are hopeful to have Olave on the field. They will need him to help in the passing game on Sunday.

Chris Olave's 2024 season with Saints

Olave, 24, is in his third NFL season. He has displayed signs of stardom so far during his time in the league. In 2024, Olave has recorded 12 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans' offense has played better than expected to begin the season. They scored 47 points in Week 1 and 44 points in Week 2, with both games resulting in victories. The offense took a step in the wrong direction during their Week 3 15-12 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, two 40-plus point games within the first three weeks of the year is quite impressive to say the least. The Saints are hoping to establish themselves as a legitimate contender in 2024, and so they are on the right track.

Sunday's game could present a challenge, though. The Falcons are just 1-2, but they do have the potential to make things quite interesting. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM EST on Sunday in Atlanta as Olave hopes to be available.