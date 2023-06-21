New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan isn't putting a limit on the team's potential with quarterback Derek Carr now in the fold. Jordan is setting his expectations high, hoping to lead the Saints to Super Bowl LVIII in the 2023 NFL season.

Cameron Jordan doesn't simply think that Carr was the missing piece that the Saints needed to go from a team that missed the playoffs to a Super Bowl contender. Jordan explained on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he always enters the season with the expectation that the Saints can win a championship.

“Nobody has ever walked into a season like, ‘Oh, I hope we win 10 games,’” Jordan explained. “No, I'm trying to win each and every game that we play. My expectation is being 21-0, 22-0, whatever it takes to get to a Super Bowl. I want to beat each and every team we line across.”

"I expect the Super Bowl, I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas."@Saints DE @CamJordan94 talked to us about how the goal is the same heading into the 2023 season. 👇VIDEO👇 | #Saints | #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/2oBH2yr0Ej — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 20, 2023

“I expect a Super Bowl. I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl.”

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to take place where Carr used to play his home games. Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, will host the NFL's championship game for the first time. Jordan hopes that the Saints are one of the two teams that will take the field in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Jordan was drafted by the Saints one year after they beat the Indianapolis Colts for New Orleans' only Super Bowl victory. In the 2022 season, the Saints posted a losing record for the first time in six years.

The Saints are favored to win the NFC South after Tom Brady's retirement.