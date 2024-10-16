After losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 51-27 in Week 6, the New Orleans Saints received terrible news surrounding Chris Olave’s injury ahead of Week 7’s matchup against the Denver Broncos. Coming off a loss in which the Buccaneers’ offense made franchise history against New Orleans, Olave is ruled out for their matchup against the Broncos. Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided the update on Wednesday afternoon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Saints HC Dennis Allen ruled out WR Chris Olave for Thursday night’s game vs. Denver due to a concussion,” Schefter reported.

The devastating news adds to the bad vibes currently plaguing the Saints. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler relieved veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr, who suffered an oblique injury. Carr did not participate in Tuesday’s practice, as the rookie QB, Rattler, could be in line for his second NFL career start against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

And with Olave sidelined, Saints head coach Dennis Allen will lean on wide receivers Bub Means, Mason Tipton, and Cedrick Wilson, who have combined for only 14 catches and 116 yards on 24 targets through six games, to step into more prominent roles on Thursday.

Spencer Rattler admits ‘bad vibes’ after ugly loss to Buccaneers

Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler went 22-for-40 with 243 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his NFL debut. New Orleans’ fifth-round pick got off to an encouraging start, as Rattler threw his only two turnovers in the second half, but found himself on the wrong side of Buccanneers franchise history as the defense allowed a whopping 594 yards of offense, setting a new record.

After the loss, Rattler shouldered the blame for the Saints’ offensive shortcomings, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

“Spencer Rattler said it was sloppy play all around in the second half. He felt like they put the defense on the field too much in the second half,” Ratler reported. “He said he didn’t want to turn the ball over and did it twice. He said he wants to be better there.”

In the wake of Chris Olave’s injury, the Saints are shorthanded, and there is no official word on the status of starting quarterback Derek Carr for Thursday’s matchup.