New Orleans Saints fans should be extremely happy as the offensive unit led by Derek Carr is getting along well, according to second-year wideout Chris Olave.

The 22-year-old wide receiver spoke on The Rich Eisen Show where he discussed his chemistry with the team and how training camp has been going for him.

“He [Carr] looks great. I want to continue to work with him and continue to build that chemistry. We’re off to a good start right now,” Olave said in the podcast when asked how he has been keeping up with Derek Carr as QB1.

He also shared how the camp has been helping him, saying: “Just repetition. Just practice. Knowing the ins and outs of guys. Repetition over and over that’s how you get better over time. Learning each other’s body language. Where you are going to be in certain routes and how you go in and out of plays. Just little things like that add up to building chemistry.”

Furthermore, Chris Olave talked about his excitement to work with fellow Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, whose 2022 season was cut short due to a toe injury. Olave noted that the 30-year-old vet is looking great on the field.

“He looks good. I am excited to get back on the field with him. Can’t wait to play with him. I knew him way before. I looked up to him in college and watched him a lot in the NFL. I’m excited to have him as my teammate,” Olave added.

His on-field adjustment was also a key topic as he looks to make an impact on the Saints in his second year.

“The length of the year. I feel like there are a lot more games and a longer season. I feel like that is the biggest adjustment. Just going through that first year and developing. Now I know what it is going to be like,” the Saints wideout said.

Chris Olave is a premier receiver for the Saints. He totaled 72 receptions on 1,042 receiving yards. His ability to finish at the end zone was also on display, garnering a total of four touchdowns in the 2022 NFL season. With that, hopes are high that he’ll be able to improve from his rookie year and become a more lethal more for New Orleans.