The New Orleans Saints are entering a new era with Darren Rizzi as their interim head coach, and things have been going well so far. In their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Rizzi has been seen on the sideline showing nothing but emotion. After the Saints blocked a field goal right before the half, Rizzo is seen with veins coming out of his neck with a mean, but excited look on his face.

The Saints went into halftime with a 17-7 lead, as the defense had been able to keep the Falcons in check. On offense, the Saints have looked explosive, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had two touchdowns. There definitely feels like a sense of energy in New Orleans, and they're hoping that they can finish it with a win in Week 10.

Saints fire Dennis after Week 9 loss

After their loss against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, the Saints fired Dennis Allen. After his firing, he released a statement, thanking the organization for the opportunity.

“I want to take this opportunity to first and foremost thank Gayle Benson for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints,” Allen wrote in a statement. “The organization will always be near and dear to my heart, and I am disappointed the results weren't better. I also want to thank Mickey Loomis for the support he and his staff provided throughout the entire time I was with the organization.”

After the Saints started the season 2-0 and had one of the best starts on offense in NFL history, they haven't won a game since. There have been multiple injuries to some of their key players as well, including Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave. They also decided to trade Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, a sign that they could be looking to reset the roster at the end of the season.