New Orleans Saints defensive end Nathan Shepherd received an $11,817 fine for unnecessary roughness on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Before Taysom Hill’s versatile feat not seen since 1971, the Saints lost 26-8 in Week 9 against the Chargers. However, Shepherd appealed the fine and won his case.

The $11,817 unnecessary roughness fine was appealed, per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz

“Nathan Shepherd appealed an $11,817 unnecessary roughness fine, and his appeal was successful, with the fine being rescinded,” Schultz reported. “The fine stemmed from Shepherd twisting Justin Herbert’s leg after a play in Week 8.”

Shepherd was accused of intentionally trying to injure Herbert. The Chargers watched Herbert hurt his right ankle earlier in the season and said Shepherd attempted to force a reinjury. Week 9’s fine was Nathan’s only fine and penalty of the 2024 NFL season.

Saints former head coach Dennis Allen, fired following Week 10’s 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers, defended Shepherd while many others accused the defensive end of dirty play.

Saints’ Taycom Hill’s versatile feat not accomplished since 1971

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill made NFL history. Hill became the first NFL player to have three rushing touchdowns, 50 receiving yards, and one pass completion in a single game since former Kansas City Chiefs running back Ed Podolak did so in 1971, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

“Per ESPN Research: Taysom Hill is the 1st player with three rushing TDs, 50 receiving Yds and 1 pass completion in a game since Ed Podolak in 1971 vs the Lions,” Terrell reported.

It took 53 NFL seasons for someone to reach Podolak’s incredible feat. It was an unforgettable performance for Hill and the Saints, who won favorably, 35-14, against the Browns after beating the Falcons 20-17 in Week 11.

The multifaceted Hill and the 4-7 Saints will look to improve in their Week 13 matchup against the Rams on Sunday. If they win, it will be their third consecutive victory.