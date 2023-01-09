By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints had a disastrous 2022 season. Following the end of the regular season, Allen spoke both his and wide receiver Michael Thomas’ future with the Saints.

New Orleans went just 7-10 this season. It was Allen’s first season as head coach of the Saints, but it continued the trend of his entire career as he holds just a 15-38 record as a HC. Despite the Saints’ struggles, Allen expressed to the media that he expects to be back in New Orleans next season, via Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.

Allen says he has been indicated that he will remain the Saints head coach next season. Furthermore, Allen says he has had preliminary discussions with Saints’ owner Mickey Loomis about the team’s upcoming, “deep dive,” into their roster. Allen also acknowledged that he understands 7-10 is not good enough.

But while Allen might be staying, the same can’t be said about Michael Thomas. The wide receiver is due an over $30 million roster bonus if he remains on the Saints roster beyond the third day of the next league calendar.

Thomas has suffered numerous injuries over the past three years. He has appeared in just 10 total games and missed the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury. He appeared in just three games this season with a toe injury. Despite Thomas’ three Pro Bowls, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that the wide receiver would be making too much money for the Saints to keep him.

Still, Dennis Allen did not comment on Thomas or any potential coaching changes. For now, Allen is just hopeful – and confident – he’ll be back with the Saints next season.