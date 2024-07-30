New Orleans Saints top wide receiver Chris Olave may be sidelined as training camp continues, but it's uncertain for how long after head coach Dennis Allen gave a vague update on his status. Olave left practice early on July 30 with an apparent hip injury, and Allen shared all that he had available on the receiver's status after practice (h/t Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk).

“I think he just landed on his hip,” Allen said in the press conference. “It’s hip and that’s really about all I’ve got right now.”

Allen did not mention if Olave would miss any time from practice, which means many will be looking to see when the next time he'll suit up for training camp and if the injury was serious. A serious injury to Chris Olave would not bode well for the Saints, especially since he was their best receiver last season. Olave had a breakout season, leading the Saints with 87 catches for 1,123 yards and tying for a team-best five touchdowns in 2023.

The New Orleans Saints can't afford to lose Chris Olave

Going into his third season, Olave has caught 159 passes for 2,165 yards and nine touchdowns. Olave hit a slump in the middle of his sophomore season, but with Michael Thomas not returning to the Saints this season, the team will be looking to him to make some noise on offense and keep them afloat.

With Olave being the clear-cut No. 1 receiver, he knows the expectations are high but he's willing to do whatever he has to for the Saints to be successful.

“It's a lot of expectations from the outside. For myself, just be able to be the best version,” Olave said during training camp. “To be able to put myself and my teammates in great positions, get my teammates better every day, and just be in a great position to win.”

Other than Olave, the Saints don't have any big-name receivers on the roster, and there are many questions that the offensive group will have to answer as the season begins. Rashid Shaheed will most likely be the receiver behind Olave, but the next couple of spots will be up for grabs with players like Cedrick Wilson Jr., Equanimeous St. Brown, and A.T. Perry battling to stay on the team and play meaningful minutes.

The Saints are also incorporating a new offense, with Klint Kubiak being named the Saints' new offensive coordinator. Olave had mentioned that the new style could help showcase his skillset.

“This new offense is more West Coast, more moving around and putting playmakers in positions to make great plays,” Olave said.

Olave and Saints quarterback Derek Carr will be going into their second season playing with each other, which means they have a year of experience under their belt that they can build on. The two connected a lot on the field last season, and things will only get better with more time, experience, and if they can stay healthy.