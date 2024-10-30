The New Orleans Saints might trade half the roster according to general manager Mickey Loomis. Getting Derek Carr back inspired little confidence within a fanbase exhausted by injuries and the false hope inspired by a 2-0 start. A six-game skid has put the franchise in a precarious position. Much of the blame and burden to explain the situation has fallen on head coach Dennis Allen, who ho-hummed a low-energy answer when addressing recent player criticisms.

“It is what it is,” Allen deadpanned. “We are not really focused a lot on where we were the last three or four weeks, three or fours games.”

Allen faced several issues during the team's press conference to start the weekly preparation for a showdown with the Carolina Panthers. To his credit, Allen spent the time staying focused on the Panthers and saving the injury-related excuses for later.

“We are focused on this game against Carolina,” stressed Allen. “Obviously, there were some challenging circumstances that we dealt with but everybody deals with challenging circumstances in our league. Can't really focus on that. We have to focus on how we play better football against (the Panthers) this weekend.”

The Saints do not have a talent problem though. It's more about execution and availability.

“I've said it from the beginning and I still feel it now. We have a good football team,” Allen stated. “Hopefully we are getting closer to full strength and we can play the way we played early on.”

One big area of improvement is between the ears as Allen sees it. These comments came after Saints star Alvin Kamara already voiced an opinion on the topic.

“We've got a lot of young guys learning how to be pros,” Allen replied. “It's unfortunate (due to injuries) but they have to learn at a really fast speed. That is part of what we are trying to work on.”

Dennis Allen's Saints losing steam in NFC South

New Orleans is struggling to keep pace in the NFC South. A loss to the Panthers (1-7) would push Who Dat Nation to the bottom of the division and Dennis Allen one step closer to the exit doors. A win would bring the Saints one game closer to the Atlanta Falcons (5-3) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4). Atlanta hosts the inconsistent Dallas Cowboys (3-4) while Tampa Bay travels to face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (7-0).

The Saints (2-6) will get to host the Falcons in Week 10. Tampa Bay will host the always-dangerous San Francisco 49ers (4-4). That favorable schedule is just one reason why Allen is accepting the challenge of fighting back into at least the NFC Wild Card conversation. Giving up now, when the team is returning to health, is not an option for a coach on the hot seat.

“Tough times don't last, tough people do,” Allen noted. “You have to just keep your head down, keep going to work, and do the very best job that you can. That is what we have been doing. I know the results have not been there but that is what we are doing. It is what we are going to do. That's the only way you get yourself out of it. Keep coming into work and focusing on the things you have to do to improve.”