The Denver Broncos blew out the New Orleans Saints 10-33 in Week 7 for their Thursday Night Football matchup, as the Saints' woeful season continues. With this loss, the team has fallen to 2-5, third in the NFC South, and it's unclear whether the return of Derek Carr from injury can even turn things around. In Week 6, wide receiver Chris Olave also suffered a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, further depleting the roster. After another blowout loss, Saints running back Alvin Kamara could only watch the fans leaving the game in droves.

“I've been here 8 years and I've never seen the Dome clear out like that. And I can't blame them. They're fed up,” the Saints RB said after the game, as reported by Jeff Duncan on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 7: Broncos def. Saints

Moreover, Alvin Kamara could only watch as injuries gut the Saints roster even deeper in Week 7, as cornerback Paulson Adebo broke his femur in the second quarter against the Broncos.

Having injured his leg in an attempted tackle, the CB had to be sent to the hospital via ambulance, where they decided he needed immediate surgery to repair the broken leg.

Meanwhile, Saints WR Rashid Shaheed underwent season-ending meniscus surgery in Los Angeles earlier on Thursday, meaning the team has now lost two of its top receivers.

While coach Dennis Allen acknowledged the injuries' impact on his team, he refused to make excuses.

“We're dealing with a lot of injuries right now, and that's not an excuse,” he said, via a report from Katherine Terrell for ESPN. “I don't want anybody to misconstrue that as an excuse, but it is an issue for us, and I think all of us are trying to fight through that.”

This loss to the Broncos also marked the Saints' first five-game losing streak since 2021, and it was also their second straight blowout loss this season. Moreover, the situation got so bad that only a few Broncos fans remained in the Caesars Superdome by the end of the game.

With only ten more games left in the NFL season, the Saints may have run out of time to turn the ship around, barring any sort of miracle run from Carr and company. Is it already time to look ahead to the offseason?