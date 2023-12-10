New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen did not seem worried about the argument between Derek Carr and Erik McCoy.

The New Orleans Saints picked up a 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but it was not all smooth, as Derek Carr and Erik McCoy had a heated exchange during the game, and head coach Dennis Allen spoke about the altercation after the game.

“These kinds of things happen on the field,” Dennis Allen said of the Derek Carr-Erik McCoy exchange, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. “I'm glad that both of them had the balls to stand up and fight. Guys, they get pissed. Sometimes things get emotional. I wouldn't read too much into it. We addressed it. Let's move on.”

Whenever an argument like that happens for a team, the head coach will likely say that the situation has been handled. Allen continued to assert that it is no big deal, however.

“Stop. Stop. We're making way too big a deal of this. Let's move on,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell

At the point in the game in which Carr and McCoy were having the heated exchange, the score was 14-6, and it seems like it was as a result of the some struggles on offense.

Derek Carr and Erik McCoy going at it 😳 pic.twitter.com/aTMoYepafw — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) December 10, 2023

The Saints eventually did win the game 28-6, but it was a bit of a struggle to put some points on the board. And one of the touchdowns that was scored by New Orleans was not from the offense.

New Orleans moved to 6-7 with the win over the Panthers. They are very much in the NFC South race, tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The division is not great, but it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Up next for the Saints are the New York Giants at home next Sunday.