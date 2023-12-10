The latest Saints WRs injury updates are that Chris Olave should play and Rashid Shaheed likely won't in Week 14 vs the Panthers.

The New Orleans Saints are getting Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed injury updates ahead of their Week 14 tilt against the Carolina Panthers. The team will feel good that one of their top wide receivers should be able to play on Sunday, but not great about the other one likely missing the game.

“Saints’ WR Chris Olave, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, but he is under the weather, per source,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday. “Saints’ WR Rashid Shaheed, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a thigh injury, is not expected to play vs. the Panthers but has a chance to return next week vs. the Giants, per source.”

The Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed injury updates are a mixed bag for the Saints, but the even more important news is about quarterback Derek Carr. The Saints QB did clear concussion protocol on Friday but is also dealing with a rib and a shoulder injury ahead of the team’s Week 14 matchup with the Panthers.

With Carr in, for now, he will be thrilled to have Olave, who is knocking on the door of a 1,000-yeard season with a team-leading 68 catches for 890 yards and three touchdowns. Shaheed, who won’t play in Week 14, is tied with Olave for receiving touchdowns and is fourth on the team in catches (39) and second in yards (534).

If there’s any game to not be at full strength, of course, it’s against the Panthers. The Saints’ NFC South rival has the worst record in football this season at 1-11, is led by an interim head coach after owner David Tepper fired Frank Reich after just 11 games, and has a rookie No. 1 overall pick QB in Bryce Young who has struggled this season with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.