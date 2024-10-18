The New Orleans Saints seem to get steadily worse with each passing week. New Orleans started the season on a hot streak, winning their first two games and scoring more than 40 points in each of them. However, they are now on a five-game losing streak that has featured some ugly performances over the last three games. The Saints played on Thursday night and drew some criticism from one former NFL player.

Former NFL CB Richard Sherman did not hold back when discussing the Saints during halftime.

“I'm confused. I'm perplexed. I don't get it,” Sherman said. “[The Saints] don't want to tackle. They don't want to make plays. These are good players. Tyrann Mathieu is a good player… the easiest interception of his life, he drops it. I see guys not giving effort to get to the ball carrier, to make tackles. Like, I don't understand this. It seems like they want to get their coach fired. That's the effort they're playing with.”

Sherman continued to critique Saints head coach Dennis Allen for some of his coaching decisions.

“Dennis Allen, you call a timeout so we can watch your quarterback take a knee!? Do you want to torture these Saints fans? They're going to be waiting at his car after the game,” Sherman jokingly added.

It should be no surprise that these comments caught Dennis Allen's attention, who fired back a response after the game.

Saints coach Dennis Allen responds to Richard Sherman's fiery opinion on TNF

Dennis Allen did not seem to want to talk about Sherman's comments, but he did field a few questions related to what Sherman said.

One reporter asked Allen if he still believed in the effort that his team was giving him, following up on a line of questioning from last week. Allen gave a short response.

“Yeah, I don't agree with him,” Allen said about Sherman, per Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune.

Allen also went on to confirm that he did not believe his team showed any “quit” at any point during the game.

Finally, Allen simply said “no” when asked about Sherman's comments related to defense players and wanting their coach fired.

Allen may have handled that postgame interview well enough, but the narrative around his struggles is sure to continue as long as the Saints are losing games.

Next up for the Saints is a Week 8 matchup against the Chargers in Los Angeles.