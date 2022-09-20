New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore relived his bad blood with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans on Sunday as both players saw themselves ejected from their Week 2 matchup. Evans shoved Lattimore from behind after the latter got involved in some jawing with Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette, and it sparked a bit of a brawl between the two sides.

For his part, Saints head coach Dennis Allen made it clear that he doesn’t agree with the referees’ decision to eject Lattimore from the game. In his mind, Allen believes that Evans was the instigator and that Lattimore should not have been slapped with a similar penalty (via Charean Williams of PFT):

“Look, I don’t understand how they come to the conclusion of what they’re coming to,” Allen said, via video from the team. “Certainly, I felt like what he did was way more egregious than what Marshon did, and it’s the second time that that’s happened, so I’m not sure how they come up with those designations.”

Allen then revealed that he’s been in constant communication with Marshon Lattimore when it comes to his involvement in in-game altercations:

“Yeah, he and I had a conversation. Look, he understands,” Allen said. “Yeah, he understands that he can’t retaliate, and that’s something that teams in this league are going to continue to try him on. You look at least a lot of the instances that I can think of [with Lattimore], and it’s generally been a retaliation deal.”

Lattimore has had his fair share of heated moments on the field, and it’s no surprise that this has been a topic of conversation between himself and his coach. The Saints CB got a bit carried away on Sunday, though, and it resulted in an early shower for him.

The silver lining for the Saints here is that Lattimore was not handed a one-game suspension by the league. Evans was slapped with this same sanction, which goes to show who was truly responsible for Sunday’s brouhaha.