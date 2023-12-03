Saints QB Derek Carr went off with an injury after a brutal hit that led to a roughing-the-passer call against the Lions in Week 13.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exited the team's Week 13 game with an injury against the Detroit Lions after a brutal hit from Bruce Irving that drew a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty. Carr walked off the field with the help of the medical staff and then took a cart to the locker room. Veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston replaced Carr under center for the Saints.

“Saints’ QB Derek Carr was carted to the locker room,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after leaving the game, New Orleans Times-Picayune Saints beat reporter Luke Johnson tweeted, “Derek Carr walked back to the locker room with a concussion, a shoulder injury and a back injury. He is officially doubtful to return.”

Winston came in down 33-21 with 10:18 to go in the game and led the team on a scoring drive to take the score to 33-28. This is not the first time Carr has gone out this season with a concussion and other injuries. He also exited in the Saints' Week 11 game with similar injuries but didn't miss a full game thanks to the fact that the team had a bye in Week 12.

Before he went out, Carr helped engineer a significant comeback. The Saints went down 21-0 to the Lions early in the first quarter of Week 13. Carr helped bring his team back, but couldn't finish the job due to the brutal hit by Irving.

New Orleans is currently locked in a tough (but sad) AFC South battle with Atlanta Falcons for first-place in the division. Borth teams are 5-6 but with a head-to-head win, the Falcons owned the tie-breaker heading into Week 13.