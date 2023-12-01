While Derek Carr has been receiving plenty of criticism, Dennis Allen doesn't think he's the only one on the Saints who deserves blame.

The New Orleans Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract hoping it would fix their post-Drew Brees quarterback woes. However, the Carr experiment hasn't exactly gone how the Saints were hoping.

With New Orleans dropping to 5-6 on the season, Carr has understandably received plenty of backlash after signing such a massive deal. However, head coach Dennis Allen doesn't believe Carr should be singled out for the Saints' struggles, via Jared Paul Joseph of WGNO-TV New Orleans.

“The head coach. The quarterback. The coordinators,” Allen said. “That's where the brunt of the criticism goes and rightfully so.”

Saints struggles

Through his first 11 games with the Saints, Carr has completed just under 66 percent of his passes for 2,535 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. His passing yardage ranks in the middle of the pack at 16th. However, he ranks all the way at 22nd in passing touchdowns. That's lower than both Kirk Cousins and Josh Dobbs of the Minnesota Vikings, who neither have played a full season.

Despite Carr's statistical struggles, New Orleans ranks 12th in total offense, averaging 347.1 yards per game. If Carr were to produce a few more scoring drives, the Saints would become a much more dynamic offense.

While they're 5-6, the Saints are still involved in a hotly contested NFC South race. If Derek Carr can command the offense, New Orleans has the defense to help the team make the playoffs.

But Dennis Allen knows it'll be a team effort. When Carr struggles, so does the team and the coaching staff. As they look to finish out their season strong, Allen believes everyone in the organization deserves the criticism and eventual praise.