Through seven games of the season, there have been a lot of frustrating moments for the New Orleans Saints, whose 3-4 record falls short of expectations fans had entering the season. One such clip that has come to represent their season as a whole saw backup quarterback Jameis Winston passionately ranting to star running back Alvin Kamara on the sideline during the Saints Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans.

With the Saints struggling against the Texans, Winston was seen fired up on the sideline when talking to Kamara, and the clip of the interaction quickly became a meme among fans. A group of inspired New Orleans fans took it upon themselves to create a parody video of the clip, and it appears it caught the attention of Winston on social media.

Jameis Winston is known for being a fiery guy, and he was clearly upset with something when he was talking to Kamara, whether it had to do with the star running back or the way the game was going. And the fans who decided to take the meme and make it something bigger did a great job of capitalizing off of a hilarious moment from what's been an oftentimes discouraging season for the Saints.

New Orleans will be hoping to build off of some of the late momentum they found themselves with in their Week 7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, and they should be able to do so considering the state the Colts are in. However, if the Saints are unable to get back on track soon, there could be more viral sideline outbursts that end up defining their season.