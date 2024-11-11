New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr revealed he played the Atlanta Falcons with a heavy heart. Carr helped lead the emotional 20-17 home win over the NFC South leader Sunday in the coaching debut of interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

But he had his family on his mind. Carr revealed who he dedicated Sunday's win to.

“Many people don't know this, but my dad was dealing with some stuff this week,” Carr began with his postgame presser. “To my dad, that one was for you. So I know he's probably watching this right now.”

Carr didn't elaborate what his father, Rodger, is dealing with. The Saints QB shared that his father is “doing good.”

The veteran QB had to lead the Saints in their first game without Dennis Allen. New Orleans fired Allen after the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Carr took the field with interim head coach Darren Rizzi. Carr also was on the wrong side of NFL history as the first QB to lose to 31 different teams following the Week 9 Carolina Panthers loss.

Many fans and analysts spent the morning wondering what direction Carr and the Saints will go after Allen' firing.

Carr, though, looked efficient and completed a turnover-free game. He completed 16-of-25 passes for 269 yards and tossed two touchdowns — including a 40-yard bomb to new Saints wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the afternoon's first touchdown.

Details on Saints QB Derek Carr's father

Carr has spoken glowingly about his father before.

Rodger Carr raised his NFL son in Fresno, California alongside his wife, Sheryl. That came during a time older brother David emerged as a star college football quarterback at Fresno State. Ultimately, Rodger and Sheryl Carr produced the 2002 NFL Draft's first overall pick.

Carr briefly moved with his family to the Houston region during a time David Carr played for the Texans. He eventually moved back to their hometown of Bakersfield where Carr played his senior season for Bakersfield Christian High School.

Carr followed his famed older brother's footsteps at Fresno State for the Bulldogs' 2009 class. Rodger Carr became a fixture at every Bulldogs home game and even practices. The father didn't stop supporting his son after his Bulldogs career. Carr's dad proudly wore the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders hat as his son suited up for the franchise from 2014 to 2022. Rodger Carr even spoke with the media in a 2015 interview during the son's Silver and Black run.

Not much is known about Rodger Carr's athletic career or occupation. But he's maintained a close relationship with all his sons. That includes Derek's older brother Darren, who's the head coach at his high school alma mater.

Sunday clearly came with a wide range of emotions for Carr. He had to suit up amid a coaching change involving a man who once coached him in Oakland. Carr not only found a way to snap the Saints' seven-game slide, but also played with his dad on his mind.