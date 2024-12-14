Going into the weekend, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders with both a fractured left hand and a concussion that he suffered on one devastating play late in the game against the New York Giants last weekend.

Given the severity of both of these injuries, it seems reasonable to believe that Carr's season is likely over, though the Saints have yet to rule the 11-year veteran out for the season. Until Saturday afternoon, they hadn't even ruled Carr out this Sunday. However, according to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, Carr was officially downgraded to out against the Commanders.

Carr is 5-5 as the Saints starter this season, and 14-13 since joining the franchise ahead of the 2023 season. The absence of the 33-year-old signal caller opens the door for Jake Haener, a second-year 4th round pick out of Fresno State, to get his first career start as the Saints continue to fight to remain in postseason contention under interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

Saints' slim playoff hopes rest on the shoulders of Jake Haener

Jake Haener will be getting his first career start on Sunday afternoon, but due to injuries to both Carr and Taysom Hill throughout the season, he has seen the field this year. In limited action, Haener has completed 14-of-29 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. To get himself ready for the difficult challenge that the Commanders defense will present him, Haener has been leaning on the experience of Derek Carr.

“Derek has been awesome this week,” Haener said earlier in the week, per Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated. “Super supportive. He's been watching film with me every morning, just giving his two cents on what the Commanders do and how they present a challenge.”

Carr even went ahead and gifted Haener and his family 10 tickets to his box suite inside of the Caesars Superdome so they could watch the 25-year-old make his first career NFL start.

Coincidentally, Jake Haener, Derek Carr, and Carr's older brother David Carr are the only three quarterbacks in Fresno State history to throw for over 4,000 yards in a single season.