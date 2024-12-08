The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep their season on track as the calendar flips to December, but it isn't easy. Coming into Sunday, the Saints had lost eight of their last 10 games and recently fired head coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints got things together on Sunday as they knocked off the New York Giants 14-11 in East Rutherford to improve to 5-8 on the season. However, they suffered a big loss in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Derek Carr left the game and went to the locker room with an injury after taking a hard fall while leaping for a first down.

Carr looked to be favoring his left arm and immediately walked off the field and into the locker room with trainers. The FOX broadcast later announced that Carr was being evaluated for a concussion and a hand injury.

After the game, Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said that Carr is dealing with an injury to his left hand, though the severity is unknown. Rizzi also said that his starting quarterback “may also be” in concussion protocol, according to Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football.

Carr did not end up returning to the game and former Fresno State star Jake Haener finished the game for the Saints. Haener wasn't able to salt the game away when given the chance, as the Saints went three-and-out and were forced to give the ball back to Drew Lock and the Giants.

Lock quickly led the Giants into field goal range with a chance to tie or win the game, but after a few shots to the end zone fell incomplete, the Saints blocked Graham Gano's game-tying field goal attempt to preserve the three-point lead and get the Saints to five wins on the season.

If Carr is unable to play moving forward, it's unclear whether the Saints would elect to go with Haener as the starter or if they would go back to rookie Spencer Rattler. Haener came in relief of an injured Carr earlier in the season, but Rattler ended up getting the starts when Carr was out. The results for the rookie were a little bit up and down, but he has a ton of talent and potential.

Whether they choose to go with the safer bet in Haener or the upside play in Rattler, the Saints will have some decisions to make if Carr is indeed out for an extended period of time.