The New Orleans Saints are having a big day against the Green Bay Packers so far, but things just took a turn with quarterback Derek Carr heading to the locker room with a shoulder injury. Carr suffered the injury on a Rashan Gary sack in the third quarter and was initially ruled questionable to return, per the team, but he has since been ruled out.

Rashah Gary takes Derek Carr down …

— ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ 🏈 (@NFL_Journal) September 24, 2023

The Saints led the Packers 17-0 at halftime and continue to hold that lead into the fourth quarter. Jameis Winston entered at quarterback as Carr underwent X-rays on his injured shoulder in the locker room. It will be up to Winston and New Orleans' defense to hold this lead and get the Saints to 3-0 on the season.

Derek Carr had been playing well in this Week 3 game in Green Bay. At the time of his exit, the Saints quarterback had completed 13-of-18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown to Jimmy Graham as the Saints built their lead.

It has been a bit of a roller coaster for Carr in his first season with New Orleans after his move from the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Saints are 2-0, the quarterback's play has been a bit uneven, with 533 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the first two games.

Despite this, New Orleans' defense has been up to the task of helping lead the team to victories. The Saints allowed just 15 points in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans and 17 points in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. The defense is getting the job done again in Week 3 and just needs one more strong quarter to pull off another victory.