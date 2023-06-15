After nine seasons, Derek Carr saw his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders come to an end. As he prepares to begin his career with the New Orleans Saints, Carr looked back on his time with the Raiders and what went wrong.

Carr left Las Vegas as the franchise leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdowns (217). However, the Raiders decided to move on at QB in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo. Carr now admits that his play towards the end of his Raiders tenure wasn't what he, the organization or the fans wanted to see via Brett Martel of AP.

“They just didn't get my best and that drove me crazy at the end of the year because I felt so spread out in so many different ways,” Carr said. “I just didn't feel like myself and I feel bad for the Raiders coaches and players.”

From 2015-2017 Carr found himself in the Pro Bowl. After a long layoff, he once again earned that distinction in 2022. However, beyond just his stats, the Raiders struggled to make any playoff noise with Carr under center.

Carr joined the team in 2014. Since then, Las Vegas has made the playoffs just twice. In both situations, the Raiders were knocked out in the Wild Card Round. Carr holds an overall record of 63-79 as a starter.

While the end of his Raiders' career didn't go to plan, Derek Carr is looking for a brighter future with the Saints. In New Orleans, Carr will have a chance to reinvent himself and get over his personal playoff bugaboo. Both Carr and the Saints are hoping the quarterback's first year in the Bayou ends better than his career in the Bay Area.