Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As Derek Carr begins his tenure with the New Orleans Saints, he is looking to move on from his past with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, even with the Saints, Carr is still receiving help from an unlikely former Raiders source.

Jon Gruden has been working with Carr at Saints OTAs, via Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune. Gruden is helping New Orlean’s coaching staff build their offense around Carr.

Gruden worked with Carr as the Raiders head coach from 2018-2021. He was eventually fired due to leaked emails. Still, he has experience developing Carr’s play style. As New Orleans looks to get the most out of Carr, they have turned to his former coach.

Carr’s success will be crucial for the Saints in 2023 and beyond. New Orleans gave the quarterback a four-year, $150 million contract. At that kind of money, Carr will be tasked with turning around the Saints’ offense. Last season, New Orleans ranked 19th in total offense, averaging 333.8 yards per game.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the flip side, the Saints ranked fifth in total defense, allowing 314.8 yards per game. If Carr could elevate the offense, New Orleans would have a much more complete team in a wide open NFC South.

While Derek Carr didn’t find much playoff success with the Raiders, he definitely left his mark. He is the franchise leader in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217). The Saints are hopeful his passing success translates in New Orleans.

Their time might have been brief, but Jon Gruden got a full view of Carr’s potential. Now in New Orleans, Gruden is helping ensure Carr succeeds with the Saints.