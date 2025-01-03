For the New Orleans Saints in 2024, Derek Carr's health has been a constant struggle. Between an oblique injury that sidelined him from Week 6 to Week 8 and a fractured hand that's kept him off the field since Week 15, the Saints quarterback is officially done for the season. Though some believed he might be able to play in the regular season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Carr is ruled out for Sunday's contest, per Ari Meirov on X.

“#Saints QB Derek Carr has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the #Bucs after attempts to inject his injured hand were unsuccessful,” Meirov wrote. “Spencer Rattler will start the season finale. Alvin Kamara is also listed as doubtful. The #Bucs can clinch the NFC South with a win.”

Considering the Saints have been eliminated from the playoffs, this decision wasn't very surprising.

The Saints couldn't magically clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Buccaneers, so keeping their possible long-term option at quarterback wrapped up for the future.

In 2023, Carr signed a four-year contract with the Saints worth $150 million with $100 million guaranteed. With Carr essentially tied to the team until 2027, it wouldn't have made much sense to have him take the field if he's not healthy enough to do so.

With this being Carr's worst year of production in his entire career— due to missing the most games he's ever missed— the Saints could be looking to keep the veteran quarterback healthy for potential offseason moves, too.

In 2024, Carr missed eight games, nearly as many as he's missed in his entire career combined.

And, in his injury-ridden season, Carr completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

As the Saints finish their season looking to play spoiler against the Buccaneers, they must rely on fifth-round rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler. Well, and a win by the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers.

In his five starts, Rattler has completed 55.9% of his passes for 1,077 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions, leading to an 0-5 record as a starter.

Along with Alvin Kamara also ruled out of this matchup, it could be a long game for Rattler and the Saints on Sunday.