New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr scared Saints fans when he departed from the Saints-Packers game during the third quarter with an injury. Following the game, the team announced that Carr has a sprained AC Joint and is week-to-week.

If Carr is unable to play, Jameis Winston will take over the starting job. Winston came in for Carr during the Packers game and went 10-16 for 101 yards, but the Saints were unable to hold on to their lead and lost 18-17.

Derek Carr is assuring Saints fans not to worry if Winston takes over the starting role while he's out. The former Raiders quarterback praised Winston, who may replace him temporarily going forward.

“Jameis is a starter in this league,” Carr said. “We have a couple guys that can start NFL football games in our room and Jameis is another one of those guys. Jameis came in — in practice I take every rep — and he did a great job of stepping in with no reps and playing good football. As he knows, in that role no matter where you're at, when you're called upon that's the expectation. I thought he did a great job for what he was asked to do, absolutely,” via Nick Shook of Around the NFL.

Carr is still hoping to play this week versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he can't, then Jameis Winston will get a chance at revenge versus his former team. The Bucs drafted Winston 1st overall back in 2015 and Winston played for them through the 2019 season before he joined the Saints in 2020.