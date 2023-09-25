Injuries are a part of the NFL, and there are always notable players forced to leave games earlier unfortunately. That was once again the case in Week 3, as some big name quarterbacks highlighted the biggest injuries of the week. Let's take a look back at some of the most notable injuries from the latest slate of games and provide updates on their statuses.

QB Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints, Shoulder

The most impactful of Week 3's NFL injuries was obviously Derek Carr. The New Orleans Saints were in control against the Green Bay Packers prior to his departure, but completely fell apart and ended up losing 18-17 as a result of Carr's injury. It wasn't like Carr was torching the Packers, but their offense had nothing going with Jameis Winston under center.

Carr left with an apparent shoulder injury, and the initial fear was that he had suffered a potentially serious injury. The good news is that initial reports suggest that isn't the case, and that Carr should be able to return at some point this season. There's a decent chance he will have to miss some time with this injury, but it looks like the Saints managed to avoid the worst case scenario here.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders, Concussion

Jimmy Garoppolo played the entire game for the Las Vegas Raiders in their 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but ended up getting evaluated for a concussion after the game. Garoppolo suffered a rough hit right before the end of the first half, but the concern there was that he suffered a knee injury, and since he played the entire second half, that didn't seem to be the case.

It isn't confirmed whether or not Garoppolo actually has a concussion, but it's not a great sign that he continues to get battered behind the Raiders makeshift offensive line. Garoppolo's status will be one worth watching over the next few days, because if he does have a concussion, chances are he won't be suiting up for Las Vegas' Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers, Knee

Speaking of the Chargers, they managed to pick up their first win of the season in a thriller against the Minnesota Vikings, but they suffered some big losses along the way, chief among them being Mike Williams. Willimas was having a big day prior to getting carted off the field with a knee injury, the latest health concern for the talented wideout.

The bad news for the Chargers is that initial reports indicate that Williams may have suffered a season-ending injury, and it was confirmed on Monday morning that he had in fact torn his ACL. Williams will now miss the rest of the 2023 campaign after just three games, and this was easily among the most crushing NFL injuries of the week

RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens, Concussion

The Baltimore Ravens always seem to struggle with injuries, and their health woes continued to mount in Week 3. Their rushing attack was already shorthanded heading into Week 3, as J.K. Dobbins is out for the season, and Justice Hill missed their game against the Indianapolis Colts with a foot injury. To make matters even worse, they lost Gus Edwards to a concussion in their loss to Indy.

Considering how beat up the Ravens are already, losing Edwards, even for a game or two, would be a big loss for the Ravens. Edwards is in the concussion protocol, and while he has some time to work his way out of it, this could be another big loss for Baltimore early in the season if he is forced to miss time.

LB De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers, Ankle

Another team that was extremely beat up heading into Week 3 was the Packers, and they didn't exactly get any healthier in their win over the Saints. De'Vondre Campbell was forced out of the game early with an ankle injury and never returned to the contest, adding to their injury issues. Campbell missed time in training camp with an ankle injury as well, and while there hasn't been much of an update on his status, it seems like he could miss some time since he didn't return to the contest.

S Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers. Hamstring

We already noted Williams' injury, which overshadowed another potentially devastating injury suffered by star safety Derwin James Jr. James sat out the entire fourth quarter and was seen icing his thigh on the sidelines. This may have been a precautionary move for the Chargers, but considering the stakes of the game, it's notable that James wasn't on the field, and his status certainly bears watching over the next couple of days.

LB Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins, Oblique

The Miami Dolphins offense will get all the attention from their 70-point outburst against the Denver Broncos, but they suffered one of the bigger NFL injuries of the day in Jaelan Phillips. Phillips was questionable for this game after dealing with a back injury, and ended up getting forced out of this one early with an oblique injury. Given how much they were beating Denver by, the Dolphins were probably playing it safe with Phillips here, although he is another guy who will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the week.

WR Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers, Concussion

The Carolina Panthers offense saw some big performances against the Seattle Seahawks, but Jonathan Mingo was not the provider of one of them, as he was forced out of this game early with a concussion. Similar to the other guys with concussions above, Mingo will have to find his way out of concussion protocol quickly, but as of right now, it seems likely that he will have to miss at least one game with the injury.

LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers, Hip

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers lost one of their top players in Frankie Luvu to a hip injury, which certainly didn't help their quest to pull off an upset here. Luvu ultimately never returned to the game as a result of the injury, and with not much information available on what happened, his status bears watching, as he could be forced to miss some time.

LB Josey Jewell, Denver Broncos, Groin

While you should never be alllowing 70 points in the NFL, the Broncos weren't exactly dealt a great hand with linebacker Josey Jewell being forced out of the game with a groin injury. Jewell was quickly ruled out after coming off the field, and while there was no reason to send him back on the field for this one, he could end up missing some time based on how Denver handled the situation.