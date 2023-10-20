The New Orleans Saints mounted a fiery comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, only to see the game slip through their tight end's hands. First-year Saints player Foster Moreau dropped a touchdown pass that would have put New Orleans an extra point away from tying the game and probably sent it to overtime.

The Saints could not convert on the ensuing play, ending the game and pushing the NFC South favorites to 3-4 on the season. Moreau was beside himself on the sidelines after the game, head in hand as teammates tried to console him. Derek Carr was quick to point out that the Saints lost as a team and the game did not come down to just one play.

“Our job as brothers and as family, as teammates, is to go rally around him,” Carr said, via Katherine Terrell. “I've been in that moment where you miss a throw and you throw a bad pick and something like that and you feel like everybody hates you. Our job as teammates … is to put your arm around them and keep them pushing. To see our teammates react that way shows we have a good group.”

Too little, too late for the Saints

The Saints' offensive struggles were at the forefront of Thursday night's loss. New Orleans was held to nine points in the first three quarters, reaching a streak of six straight quarters without a touchdown. After Derek Carr's pick-six that made the game 24-9, most of the audience thought it was curtains on the Saints.

New Orleans found life in the fourth quarter though and showed plenty of resilience as Carr battled multiple ailments to lead the Saints on a pair of touchdown drives, one of them in three plays. The fact that they were even able to tie the game and have a chance to win is crazy to think about considering the way they played most of the game.

The blame will land on Foster Moreau because he is the easiest scapegoat, but the Saints had a chance to take the lead earlier in the game let alone tie it. They went three-and-out on a drive that led to the go-ahead touchdown from the Jaguars on the ensuing possession.

Moreau will likely get a chance to redeem himself as he's gotten more involved in the Saints' offense in recent weeks. He saw four targets in each of the last two games and scored a touchdown the week before. He started Thursday night and has plenty of rapport with Carr, who's thrown Moreau all 13 of his NFL touchdown catches in their five seasons as teammates.

The long layoff before the Saints' next game may make this feeling of dread linger for Foster Moreau, but he has the right teammates around him to help him push through. New Orleans has lost back-to-back games and will head to Indianapolis next week for a date with the Colts.