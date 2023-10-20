The New Orleans Saints lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-24 on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. The Saints made a furious comeback down 24-9 to tie the game in the fourth quarter. After the Jaguars went ahead by a score, Derek Carr and company had the chance to even the game with 25 seconds left, but wide-open tight end Foster Moreau dropped a touchdown pass and his team lost the game. In the locker room after the game, Moreau opened up on his heartbreaking blunder.

“Yeah, you know, it's tough,” Moreau told reporters after the game, per ESPN. “In front of every man, woman, and child I've ever known. It's a dark place to be. It's the National Football League. It doesn't come down to one play, but it comes down to one play. The team fought. The team fought as hard as we did, and it's just unacceptable. It's just pathetic.”

The lights were too bright for Foster Moreau

pic.twitter.com/E0F5g3RLFN — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) October 20, 2023

Foster Moreau is right about his drop. That play ultimately cost his team the game. However, there were plenty of other goats for the home team in the first 59 minutes and 35 seconds of the Saints-Jaguars Week 7 contest.

Quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Chris Olave never got on the same page, and the QB openly yelled at his second-year WR multiple times throughout the game. And while the New Orleans defense played well at times, they let a gimpy Trevor Lawrence lead his team in rushing with 59 yards and failed to prevent the winning Christian Kirk 44-yard touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Lawrence.

Thursday wasn’t a great night for the Saints overall, but unfortunately, Moreau will be remembered as the one who blew the game.