Losing is always tough, especially for someone who feels he's the one most responsible for it. Although the New Orleans Saints' 31-24 home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday night can't be entirely pinned on tight end Foster Moreau, his failure to secure what would have been a touchdown reception to tie the game near the end of the contest will not be forgotten immediately.

Moreau was visibly distressed after the game, as he seemingly broke down on the sidelines while some of his Saints teammates tried to console him.

#Saints TE Foster Moreau has been through so much. Hurt to see him like this. pic.twitter.com/4pQNJDnapE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2023

While many are quick to point the finger at Moreau, the Saints know the loss was collectively on all of them. They let Jacksonville get ahead by a big margin early and were too late to get things together on offense. It was only in the fourth quarter when they looked like a serious threat on offense, with New Orleans even tying the game off a Michael Thomas touchdown with just under seven minutes left on the clock.

Moreau concluded the night with 33 receiving yards on three catches and four targets, while Alvin Kamara paced the Saints on the ground and through the air with 62 and 91 rushing and receiving yards, respectively.

The Saints have questions and issues to address after their latest loss. They only have three wins through seven games. They have also won just once over their last five outings, a stretch that saw them lose consecutive games twice.

Coming up next for New Orleans is a date with the Indianapolis Colts on the road.