It's a small miracle New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr was able to take the field after he revealed the injury concerns he's dealing with.

There's a fine line between toughing it out on the football field, and operating with reckless abandon. New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr seems to be toeing that line at this point of the 2023 season.

Following his team's 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers, Carr revealed that he is “up to three rib fractures this year,” courtesy of ESPN's Katherine Terrell.

Carr was a question mark all week due to various health concerns. In addition to the rib ailment, he spent the week in the NFL's designated concussion protocol. The QB sustained a concussion in last week's game against the Detroit Lions.

It was his second time in the protocol this season — Carr suffered a concussion against the Minnesota Vikings on November 12. The Saints hit their bye week, and when they returned to action, Carr was cleared to go.

The revelation from Carr begs the question how much longer he can tough out these games. The fact that the Saints are now in a three-way tie for the NFC South lead is sure to only strengthen his resolve to take the field.

Carr among many walking wounded

Quarterback wasn't the only position where the Saints were dealing with injuries.

Carr's favorite target, WR Chris Olave, was questionable to play right up until Sunday morning as he dealt with the flu. WR Rashid Shaheed was a Week 14 inactive due to a thigh injury, as was QB/TE Taysom Hill. Hill, who made the week's injury report with foot and hand injuries, was inactive because his foot was a concern.

Despite all that, the Saints breezed by the Panthers, and are still very much in the NFC playoff picture. Gotta love the NFC South, right?