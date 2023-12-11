Saints offensive lineman Erik McCoy sounds off on his third-quarter shouting match with quarterback Derek Carr.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr and center Erik McCoy had a heated moment during the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Carr and McCoy were seen shouting at each other in the second half, though, neither player seems to view the spat seriously.

Erik McCoy, Derek Carr speak up on on-field spat in Saints vs Panthers

McCoy said he merely “lost his cool” and that was nothing more than a “disagreement” between two teammates (h/t Rod Walker of The Times-Picayune).

Carr, meanwhile, also downplayed the situation.

“We were both right for an aspect, we were both wrong for an aspect, but that's not the only time that's ever happened between a player or an offensive lineman or a center. That stuff happens,” Carr shared after the game (h/t Katherine Terrell of ESPN). “Those moments are going to happen, you can have conflict sometimes, confrontation. Always circle back. So we circled back, we looked at each other, we both smiled. We both already knew. But with all the cameras around that stuff gets caught sometimes. But it's no problem. It's all good.”

At the end of the day, Carr, McCoy, and the Saints got what they wanted, as they took down the Panthers on the road to the tune of a 28-6 score, snapping a three-game losing skid.

Carr went 18-for-26 for 119 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception and a sack absorbed versus the Panthers, as the Saints have gained a share of the top spot in the NFC South division with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.