It is an NFC South battle as the Carolina Panthers face the New Orleans Saints. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Panthers-Saints prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Panthers come into this game sitting at 1-110 on the year and officially eliminated from playoff contention. They do not have a win in the NFL South this year and now will play the Saints for the second time this year. In the first matchup, it was all field goals in the first half, as the Saints led 6-3. Still, the Saints built a 20-9 lead in the fourth quarter, and while the Panthers scored to make it a three-point game, it was too late, as thye fell 20-17.

Meanwhile, the Saints sit at 5-7 and could be in a three-way tie for first in the division if the Buccaneers beat the Falcons. Still, the Saints have now lost three straight, including last week against the Lions. The Lions started the game hot, taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. While the Saints scored in the second, they were down 24-7 at the half. In the second half, Alvin Kamara and Tayson Hill both scored to make it a three-point game, but still, the Saints would fall 33-28

Carolina Panthers: +5.5 (-105)

New Orleans Saints: -5.5 (-115)

Over: 37.5 (-110)

Under: 37.5 (-110)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Saints Week 14

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers are struggling to score this year. They sit 29th in the NFL in points per game, while sitting 30th in yards per game and last in the NFL in yards per play this year. The passing offense also sits 30th in the NFL in yards per game this year. Bryce Young has led this offense this year. The rookie has passed for 2,055 yards on 231 of 281 passing on the season. He has nine touchdowns this year, but only one game this year where he has thrown for multiple touchdowns. Meanwhile, he has four games he has not thrown for one. Further, he also has nine interceptions on the year. One issue may be pressure on him. Young gets sacks on 9.65 percent of dropbacks, which is one of the worst marks in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have not gotten a lot of the running game this year, sitting 26th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. They are led by Chubba Hubbard and Miles Sanders. Hubbard comes into the game with 557 yards on the year with four touchdowns. He has had to do a lot after contact this year. Hubbard is averaging 3.9 yards per carry this year, while 3.10 of them are coming after first contact. Sanders comes into the game with 325 yards this year, but just one touchdown rushing year.

It is Adam Thielen that has led the way in the receiving game this year. He comes into the game with 753 yards on 80 receptions this year. He also leads the team with four touchdowns this year. While he has been sure-handed this year with just two drops, he has brought in under 45 percent of his contested catches and has just 3.5 yards per reception after the catch this year.

On defense, the Panthers sit 31st in the NFL in points allowed per game. Still, they are not allowing a lot of yards. They are seventh in the NFL in opponent yards allowed per game. The issue has been giving up short fields. The Panthers have given the ball away 1.3 times per game while being last in the NFL with just .7 takeaways per game this year. There have been some positives though such as Brian Burns. He comes into the game with seven sacks on the year and 30 total quarterback pressures.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints offense this year ranks 19th in the NFL in points per game but sits 11th in the NFL in yards per game. They are 19th in rush yards per game while sitting tenth in passing yards per game this year. Still, the Saints will have to overcome injuries if they are going to win this week. Do-it-all man Taysom Hill has not been in practice this week and is officially questionable. As is quarterback Derek Carr, and wide receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave. On defense, they are without Marshon Lattimore, Malcolm Roach, and Marcus Maye, who are all on injured reserve.

Derek Carr will get the start at quarterback if he is back for this game. On the year, he has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,761 yards and 11 touchdowns. Still, he has six interceptions this year. If he cannot go, it will most likely be Jamis Winston. Winston has passed for 264 yards in four relief appearances this year, with two touchdowns and three interceptions this year.

Without Taysom Hill, another quarterback option is gone, but so would be 346 yards and four scores on the ground this year. Still, the Saints have Alvin Kamara. In nine games this year, he has run for 508 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry this year though.

Kamara would also become a bigger part of the receiving game if Chris Olave or Rshis Shaheed cannot go. He is fourth on the team in receiving yards at 413 with a score. Michael Thomas is in front of him, but he is on IR. Chris Olave leads the way this year with 890 yards on 68 receptions and three scores. Shaheed had 534 yards and three scores as well.

The defense will also need to step up if the Saints are missing guys. They are right now 16th in points allowed per game while sitting 15th in yards allowed per game. They have been great at taking away the ball though. The Saints rank fifth in the NFL in takeaways per game this year. That is led by Paulson Abedo who has four interceptions and has not allowed a touchdown.

Final Panthers-Saints Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come into the game with no playoff hopes, while the Saints could find themselves in a position to win the NFC South with a win. There are still issues to overcome. If they are missing major pieces of their offense, it will be difficult for them to win. Still, the Panthers have lost by six or more points in eight of their 11 losses this year. The Saints are coming off three losses in a row, and know it is time to turn it around if they want to make a playoff run. They have the better offense, even if Winston is in at quarterback. Take them to cover in this one.

Final Panthers-Saints Prediction & Pick: Saints -5.5 (-115)