The New Orleans Saints handed NFL fans boredom on the Monday before Christmas. The Green Bay Packers breezed to the early 21-0 lead by halftime. But throughout the night, fans demanded the Saints do something exciting.

Mental errors surfaced for the Saints. The offense mustered only 81 total offensive yards. Criticism piled on top of New Orleans. Fans couldn't help but ridicule the team. Even Bleacher Report's Gridiron X page blasted the Saints for one costly miscue.

“Saints wasted over 20 seconds because they didn't expect the clock to run after they fumbled out of bounds,” the B/R Gridiron page.

One other fan asked the league if the Saints could've been flexed out of this Monday Night Football game. But even a former Saint couldn't bear to watch this debacle take place. Super Bowl XLIV champion Scott Shanle delivered a strong reaction to the Saints' first half disappointment.

“Saints are without starting quarterback, running back, WR1 and WR2, and starting center. So there will be issues, but getting bullied by their offense is hard to watch versus a healthy front seven,” Shanle said on X.

Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara already got ruled out ahead of the contest.

Elsewhere, the MNF broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman became amused by a “flop” done by Saints defender Ugo Amadi.

Finally, ESPN NFL reporter Jordan Reid suggested what the Saints' real draft needs are: Everything.

How bad did Saints performance get?

Buck said it right away at the starts of the third quarter: “They've got to get something going.”

New Orleans settled for under 40 passing yards — 39 to be exact. Green Bay sacked Spencer Rattler twice. He only completed four out of eight passing attempts. Rattler even was the leading rusher for New Orleans, with only 13 rushing yards. Rattler even prepared for this game and its frigid conditions with a walk-in freezer.

No Saints receiver caught more than two passes in the first two quarters of play. Foster Moreau lead with two catches but 33 yards.

The Saints left NFL fans in a bored state with their slow first half start on MNF. And left fans, even the MNF crew, hoping they'd do something at Lambeau Field to break out of the boredom.