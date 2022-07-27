Saints GM’s Michael Thomas comments will excite fans despite his PUP designation

The New Orleans Saints recently placed former Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. That likely left a sour taste in Saints fans’ mouths considering how long it has been since they saw him on the field. But Saints general manager Mickey Loomis gave an update on Thomas and New Orleans fans might just breathe a sigh of relief afterwards.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis on Michael Thomas: "I don't expect him to be on (PUP) very long, he's just not quite ready to be full go yet." — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) July 26, 2022

“I don’t expect him to be on the PUP very long, hes just not quite ready to be full go yet,” Loomis said. He would go on to say that the veteran receiver is where the team wants him to be. Placing Thomas on the PUP list was not a setback.

Michael Thomas has not played a down in the NFL since the Saints’ divisional round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Even during that season, he missed more than half of it with injury.

The year prior, Thomas set the NFL record with 149 catches in a single season. If Loomis’ sentiments are accurate, things could get very interesting in New Orleans this season.

The Saints added former Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry. They also drafted Ohio State standout receiver Chris Olave in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to play alongside Thomas. QB Jameis Winston was quietly having a good season last year until he got hurt. New Orleans’ offense could be sneaky good this year.

Their defense has been very good for a number of years. It might be Tampa Bay’s division to win, but the Saints need to be watched closely.