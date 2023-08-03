New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara is currently looking at a suspension from the NFL stemming from an arrest in Las Vegas in 2022. A Saints insider believes the suspension might not be too serious, as he predicts that Alvin Kamara will get four games and it could get brought down to three, reports The Pat McAfee Show.

"I think Alvin Kamara gets four games and it maybe gets brought down to three" @nick_underhill #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/umKc7kqE7X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2023

“I don't think it's going to be two games, I think he probably gets four, maybe he gets it down to three…I think that's probably more of a fair range…meeting with Goodell can only help…I would guess probably end of September, early October…I think they'll be okay in the short term if Alvin [Kamara] misses some time.”

Overall this doesn't sound like too harsh of a suspension for the Saints and Alvin Kamara. There is no doubt that the Saints would prefer to have Kamara from the jump, especially in Derek Carr's first season at quarterback, but they will probably be pleased if they can get him back on the gridiron come the start of October.

The pending suspension for Kamara is because of a fight that the running back got in while he was spending some time in Las Vegas in 2022. All of the legal matters from the fight have been solved, so that at least bodes well for any potential length of the suspension.

Regardless, it now just seems like a matter of time before Kamara gets officially suspended. Stay tuned into updates from the NFL and the Saints in terms of how long the suspension ends up being.