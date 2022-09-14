Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2

Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.

Jameis Winston injury update

Winston had to head to the blue medical tent briefly during the Saints game against the Falcons, but it didn’t result in him missing any time on the field, so nobody made much of it. But Winston was limited at practice for the Saints today with a back injury, and it appears that this new back ailment was what forced him to get looked at during New Orleans’ season-opener.

The #Saints say QB Jameis Winston was limited today with a back injury, which is why he went into the injury tent on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2022

While it should be noted that Winston did finish the game for the Saints, it’s a bit concerning to see Winston pop up on the injury report. The Saints may simply be trying to give Winston some rest ahead of a big game against the Buccaneers, but anytime a player lands on the injury report, it’s not a great sign.

Winston’s strong finish to the game against Atlanta should be encouraging enough for Saints fans, and while there’s still time for Winston’s injury status to clear up before Sunday afternoon, this isn’t exactly the most encouraging update for the Saints and their fans. Chances are Winston will be able to suit up against Tampa Bay, but his back injury may be worth monitoring as the week progresses, as it could have an impact on the Saints game even if he plays.