Jameis Winston suffers foot injury at training camp

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is looking to stay healthy in 2022 and lead his team to the playoffs after tearing his ACL in Week 8 of last season. While he has been trucking along in training camp so far, the signal-caller was handed a setback on Monday.

Per John DeShazier, Winston tweaked his foot in practice.

Dennis Allen: Jameis tweaked foot, went in for evaluation — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) August 8, 2022

This certainly doesn’t sound serious and the Saints will be praying it’s not. Jameis Winston is their clear-cut QB1, with Andy Dalton and Ian Book in place as his backups. Taysom Hill moved back to tight end.

Winston is still recovering to a certain extent from knee surgery. He hasn’t been pushing it too hard in camp because of just that. But, Winston has yet to deal with any setbacks with the ACL, which is a great sign.

The Saints quarterback proved he can run this offense last season before going on the shelf, throwing for 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns in just seven games. New Orleans will be hoping he can do a lot of the same once the campaign rolls around.

It appears Jameis Winston tweaked his foot on 7-on-7 drills. Considering it’s just a tweak, there shouldn’t be too much worry. Winston still has a full month until the season opener as the Saints face the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11. They also have several preseason contests, starting on Saturday against the Houston Texans. There’s a good chance Dalton and Book see most of the reps due to the fact that Winston is still rehabbing and that he just suffered a small injury.

Stay tuned for updates on the foot.