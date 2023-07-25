With NFL training camps beginning across the league, teams are still making moves. The New Orleans Saints added a familiar veteran to their roster by signing tight end Jimmy Graham to a deal, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘Comeback: The #Saints announced they have signed five-time Pro Bowl TE Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal.'

Moments after, Jimmy Graham took to Twitter and posted a picture that looks very familiar to Saints fans.

Graham spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Saints, putting up two 1,000-yard seasons and two seasons with double-digit touchdowns, including 16 in 2013, as he was named to the Pro Bowl and First-team AP All-Pro.

After that, he spent three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Green Bay Packers. Most recently, he suited up for the Chicago Bears the past two seasons, albeit in a minimal role in 2021. In his final season with the Bears, he played in 15 games with six starts but caught just 14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2022, Graham didn't play, so this is a bit of a surprise to see him returning. Moreover, the Saints' tight end room is looking crowded with Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, and Jesse James.

The five-time Pro Bowler brings experience to the fold, and new Saints quarterback Derek Carr gets another weapon to work with. Graham's best years in the NFL came with the Saints: He made three Pro Bowl trips, had both 1,000-yard seasons, and combined for 51 touchdowns in his time in New Orleans.