It seemed like Jimmy Graham's NFL career was over after he didn't find a new home for the 2022 season, but Graham has managed to latch back on with his first NFL team in the New Orleans Saints for one last ride. When Graham told his former quarterback and Saints partner-in-crime Drew Brees about his decision, it sounds like he had quite a stunned reaction.

Graham enjoyed the best years of his career during his initial five-season stint with the Saints, which saw him earn three Pro-Bowl selections and a pair of All-Pro honors. Graham and Brees were one of the most dynamic duos in the league during their prime, and with Graham bouncing around the league after leaving New Orleans, Brees was “shocked” to hear the star tight end was going back to where it all started.

Jimmy Graham on his phone call with Drew Brees after returning to the Saints pic.twitter.com/hgg3csuBrG — NOF (@nofnetwork) July 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy Graham's sudden return to the NFL is quite surprising, even though he never officially retired, and when you add in the fact that he's returning to the Saints, that is likely why Drew Brees was so surprised. The chances of this happening appeared to be quite slim, but it looks like Graham is set for one final run with New Orleans before calling it a career.

Brees likely would have hoped Graham would have found his way back to the Saints before he opted to ride off into the sunset, but it's clear that he is still rooting for New Orleans, even though he is no longer playing for them. Graham may not have a ton of expectations surrounding his return to the Saints, but it will be very entertaining to see him suit up again for the team that he had so much success with early on in his career.