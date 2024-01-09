Jimmy Graham has had it with all the Jameis Winston trashing following the controversial play the New Orleans Saints ran near the end of regulation in Week 18's 58-17 win on the road over the Atlanta Falcons.

Get off @Jaboowins back. This man is the best teammate I’ve ever had. Loves this city, this game and embodies everything you can ask for in a leader, the veteran tight end said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Was a rare situation and we all take responsibility. Nobody thought it would get blown out of proportion. Also f**k the falcons.”

It was an outburst from Graham that came from the other side of the spectrum of opinions about Winston. While many, including former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe criticized Winston for running a play in a blowout, Graham has made it clear which side he's on with that flaming defense of the former Florida State Seminoles star quarterback.

To hear someone like Graham, who's been around the NFL for over a decade now, offer his support for Winston speaks volumes about the true character of the signal-caller. Graham started playing in the NFL in 2010 with the Saints and through the years, played with the likes of Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers. Winston isn't on the level of those quarterbacks, yet Graham still referred to him as the best teammate he's played with during his career in the league.

Both the Saints and the Falcons failed to make the playoffs, but that particular moment in Week 18 added spice to the rivalry of the two NFC South division teams.