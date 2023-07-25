Returning New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham posted a funny GIF in honor of his homecoming to the Big Easy.

Both the Saints and Graham pulled off a shocking move Tuesday when Graham's return to his first team in the NFL was announced. Graham responded to the move with a post of a GIF symboling him coming out of the coffin, or coming back to life for this upcoming season, via his official Twitter page.

Graham also posted another photo showing his classic post-touchdown move, when he would dunk the football over the crossbar. That celebration is now banned in part because Graham's dunking bended the goalpost to the extent it caused a delay in the game.

Jimmy Graham is back with the Saints after almost ten years. Graham and former quarterback Drew Brees were one of the top quarterback-tight end duos in the NFL when Graham was with the Saints. Graham made the Pro Bowl three times, put up two 1,000 yard seasons, and led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2013.

After five years with the Saints and multiple playoff runs, Graham had stints with several other teams including the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears.

What made Graham's return so shocking and his GIF so effective was that he hasn't played since the 2021 season. While he had yet to officially retire, it seemed like his career was all but done given that he did not play for the entire 2022 season. In his last season with the Bears in 2021, Graham only put up 167 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Graham and the Saints will both hope that Graham and new Saints quarterback Derek Carr can both reinvigorate their careers in New Orleans.