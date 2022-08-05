Kiko Alonso expected to sign with Saints after visit

Kiko Alonso is on his way back to the NFL, particularly to the fold of the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the linebacker is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the last team he has seen action for in the pros.

“Former #Saints LB Kiko Alonso worked out for New Orleans this morning and is expected to sign, source said. He hasn’t played since 2019, but is in shape and the Saints will take a shot given his familiarity.”

In a separate report by Katherine Terrell of ESPN, the Saints’ contract offer for Kiko Alonso is a one-year deal, though, no amount has been specified.

“It’s a one-year deal for LB Kiko Alonso, who is now healthy after missing the last two seasons. Alonso very much wanted to be in New Orleans and they were the first call made from his camp. Workout went great and it was a quick signing after that.”

Kiko Alonso’s first tenure with the Saints was back in 2019 when he was shipped by the Miami Dolphins to New Orleans for Vince Biegel. The Saints would later restructure Alonso’s contract to a one-year deal worth $3.15 million in 2020 before moving him to the San Francisco 49ers with whom he did not see a single snap on the field. Kiko Alonso would later be released by the 49ers in 2020 and has since not been part of an NFL roster.

Alonso would bring plenty of experience to the Saints’ defensive unit that was already stellar a season ago. In the 2021 NFL season, the Saints ranked fourth in the league with just 19.7 points per game and was also among the NFL’s best in stopping the run.