The New Orleans Saints quietly came within a whisker of knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South last season. The Saints' big name weapons Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara and Derek Carr all had highly productive seasons.

Now, Coach Dennis Allen's team is prepared to move forward with hopes of a division title. A big piece to the puzzle is former Alabama Crimson Tide star Kool-Aid McKinstry, who was selected number 41 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. McKinstry's playing status for Week One was given an update by reporter Jordan Schulz on X. According to Schultz, McKinstry's knee injury during this past Sunday's game was not significant and the team says he has a good chance to play in Week One vs. Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

The news on McKinstry came amid the release of information on three Saints roster hopefuls who improved their standing with the team in a preseason game vs. the Cardinals. Kamara's status was also given an update by Coach Allen.

McKinstry's status update came amid a flurry of activity, and bodes well for New Orleans' defense heading into the first week of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

McKinstry brings experience, versatility

McKinstry played three seasons for Coach Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide and has the versatility to play all over the defensive backfield. The 5-foot-11, 199 pound defensive back is expected to play cornerback for Coach Dennis Allen's New Orleans Saints.

With so many talented receivers in the NFC South including Adam Thielen, Drake London and Mike Evans, McKinstry could have has hands full as a rookie this coming season. McKinstry had a combination of 22 passes defensed in his final two years with Saban's Tide, including seven pass break-ups in 2023 and 15 in 2022.

McKinstry is a sound and versatile defender who doesn't typically gamble a whole lot. He had just two interceptions over the duration of his Alabama football career.

Saints opener set for Sept. 8

The Saints are set to welcome Young and the Panthers to New Orleans on Sunday, September 8. The game will mark the season opener for both teams and should include an exciting QB duel between the veteran Carr and the second year pro Young, who was taken first overall in last year's draft.

The Panthers now feature Diontae Johnson and rookie Xavier Legette as potential security blankets in the passing game for Young, who struggled mightily at times last season. Thielen will reprise his role as Young's likely go-to guy.

Whether McKinstry draws the assignment of slowing Thielen remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: the Saints should expect a different version of Young this season with the added experience he went through last year in Carolina.